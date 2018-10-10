Smithers Town Council has voted to move forward with plans to apply for 90 per cent funding for the new Smithers Library and Art Gallery.

At Tuesday’s meeting, councillors considered whether or not to take on more debt and apply for 80 per cent of funding to try and stand out from other municipalities applying for the grant.

Councillor Gladys Atrill proposed that a sizeable portion could be raised in the community to cover the added debt.

“Given that this a grant that requires our commitments, weak evidence of that commitment might be worse in terms of creating a grant application then a higher amount,” said Ms. Ford council staff.

In the end, it was Councillor Frank Wray that persuaded the council to stay with 90 per cent funding.

Adding that any additional donations could help pay down the projects debt, allowing more funding to go towards other needed projects like maintaining the town’s infrastructure.

If the town does get the grant, there would be $1.58 million left to be covered a loan and donations.

According to Mayor Taylor Bachrach, there is a possible donation to the project of upwards of $1 million, but those conversations are still in the preliminary stages.

The proposed project is estimated to cost, with inflation close to $16 million.