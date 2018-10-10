Stage one of job action by more than 15-hundred forestry workers in Northern BC is now underway.

Brian O’Rourke, the President of the United Steelworkers Local 2-0-1-7, says they have directed members not to work overtime.

A 72-hour strike notice was issued to the Conifer Group last week and workers have been in a legal strike position since Saturday, but for now, they remain on the job.

Contract talks broke down despite five days of negotiations with the help of a mediator and no new talks are scheduled.

The union represents 13 sawmills in Northern B.C. including Tolko in Quesnel and Williams Lake, the West Fraser planer mill in the Lake City and Dunkley Lumber.

It also includes operations in Prince George, Houston, Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Fort St. John and Mackenzie.

– with files from George Henderson, MY Cariboo Now