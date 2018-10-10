The natural gas pipeline explosion north of Prince George Tuesday night is affecting Fortis BC’s distribution network.

As a result, the company is encouraging customers to cut back on the use of natural gas until the situation is resolved.

Vice-President of Market Development & External Relations Doug Stout says the Enbridge pipeline, listed as 36 inches in diameter, delivers service to more than 700,000 people across the province (85%).

“In order to manage the system and to keep gas flowing as smooth as possible, we’re asking everyone to turn down your thermostat as low as possible, restrict the use of hot water from your natural gas water tank, minimize the use of cook-tops, and turn off your fireplaces.”

We recognize that in parts of #BC it may be impractical to turn off the thermostat due to the cold. Even turning the temperature down as much as you can & reducing other gas usage will help. We thank you for your support as we work to maintain service https://t.co/TXPMvbThly — FortisBC (@FortisBC) October 10, 2018

According to the National Energy Board’s (NEB) latest update, they have four workers on scene trying to determine the cause of the rupture.

This includes:

Two Emergency Management specialists

One Technical specialist in Pipeline Integrity

One Safety Officer

UPDATE: #NEB inspectors have arrived on scene at Westcoast mainline loop sweet #natgas pipeline near Prince George, #BC. Preliminary info indicates that the 36” pipeline ruptured at approx 5:30 pm PDT on Oct. 9 in a remote area. The pipeline was immediately shutdown. — NEB Canada (@NEBCanada) October 10, 2018

“We’re assessing with Enbridge on how this is going to affect our customers overall and we will continue to provide updates,” adds Stout.

“We would also just like to thank everyone in advance for their cooperation and for helping each other out in this time.”

BC’s Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources Michelle Mungall has also issued a statement on the explosion.

“My ministry is working with the BC Oil and Gas Commission and the NEB to determine what happened. This investigation is in its early stages and we hope to find answers soon. I encourage everyone to visit Fortis BC’s website for more details.”

We will continue to provide updates and more stories as they become available.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now, & Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

WATCH: