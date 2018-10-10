The children of Topley are raising money to build a playground.

The children in Topley and the surrounding area are holding a fundraiser on Saturday to build a playground for them to use.

Topley Community Hall committee member Tina Hummel says the goal is to have the playground built by the spring of 2020.

“They kept saying ohh it would be nice for a swing so we said if you guys want to raise some money we can do it,” Hummel says.

Hummel adds that the kids who have been doing everything from bottle drives to lemonade stands to make this happen.

To build a regulated playground, Hummel says they need to raise $50, 000.

Hummel says around 49 children are living in Topley and the surrounding area who would use the park.

The Fundraiser on Saturday, October 13 at the Topley Community Hall starting at 5:30 with a magician and live auction.

Hummel says there are a lot of good items up for grabs, including a tool set valued at close to $500.

She adds that they received a lot of support from local businesses, but they still have a long way to go if they are going to reach their goal.