Advanced Voting day for Municipal elections is still happening today until 8 pm.

In Telkwa the polls are at the Village fo Telkwa Council Chambers, 1415 Hankin Avenue.

There are two candidates for mayor, Bradley Layton, and John McDivitt, both of who have served the Village of Telkwa as city councillors.

Both the four council seats and the School District Trustee positions have all the candidates running unopposed.

In Smithers, the advanced polls will be at the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street.

For those that cannot make it today, Smithers will hold an additional day before the election at the town hall on October 17.

For mayor, incumbent Taylor Bachrach is running against Randy Bell.

In Smithers, there are a lot of options for candidates with nine people running for town council as well as six candidates running for School District Trustee.

To vote you need to valid pieces of ID that show where you live.

For those that do not get the chance, the voting day for all municipal elections is still October 20, check with your village or town for where polls will be held.