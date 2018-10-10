The Smithers Brewing Co. is nominated for two categories in the 2018 Growler B.C. Craft Beer Awards.

The business is a finalist for both the ‘Best New Brewery’ and ‘Unsung Hero’ categories.

This is the first year the Growler B.C.’s Craft Beer Guild is holding the awards, stating that a panel of craft beer experts selected the finalists.

Co-Owner and Head Brewer for Smithers Brewing Co., Cameron McKeigen says he knows some of the other new breweries that are nominated and its cool too in included amongst them.

“We are so far north there is a perception there is a hundred breweries in the South to choose from so the North sort of get overlooked in a lot of ways. I sort of figured this would be one, so its cool to notice people are paying attention.”

McKeigen adds Smithers Brewing Co.’s goal was to create a cultural hub for the town and to bring up the variety of beer flavours that you can find in the South.

The public is able to vote for their favourite brewery until October 22nd.

To support the Smithers Brewing Co., you can vote for them on The Growler B.C.’s Craft Beer Guild website.