Smithers Town Council voted to move forward with recommendations on how to craft legislation and bylaws for selling Cannabis.

The recommendations were part of the Cannabis Legalization Best Practices & Implementation Study that looked at the best way for the council to regulate both the sale and public consumption of marijuana.

Cannabis will become legal in one week, on Wednesday, October 17.

The proposal calls for changes to re-zoning bylaws, creating a minimum buffer of 150 meters around all schools.

Until the town creates police for cannabis, they voted not to accept or process any applications of provincial licensing.

Council decided to hold off on plans to set regulations on public consumption with councillor Phil Brienesse wanting to look at the possibility of further restrictions.

Brienesse said there should be further public consultation before regulating its general use.

Councillor Gladys Atrill was opposed to any further regulation on the government’s restrictions saying, “if it is over-regulated it is inadvertently making it illegal” if there is no legal place you can smoke it.

The next step is for the new bylaws and policy to be created and then go through the approval process when a new council is elected.

Other villages and towns have already implemented regulations and bylaws for Marijuana.