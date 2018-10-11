A candle is made in honour of Jessica Patrick of Smithers | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Dze L K’Ant Friendship Centre Society in Smithers is holding a Solidarity Paddle to support the family of Jessica Patrick (Balczer).

Jessica’s family is taking part to ask for the communities solidarity as they still look for answers into her death.

Alcohol and Drug Councillor with the Friendship Centre, Mel Bazil says people can come through the day to support the group.

“Purpose of the solidarity paddle is to allow space for people to voice their feelings about tragedies in the past and that we want something new and we want something better.”

The paddle is happening from 10 AM to 6 PM both today and tomorrow at the group sight at the Tyhee Lake Provincial Park.

Bazil says that there will be a bentwood box for people to messages of hope for the community to look towards a better future.

“ We are looking at the myriad of tragedies that have occurred here on our lands and the heeling that we need is very deep, and very, so we are looking to include all the messages of that people got because that’s what people need right now.”

Bazil says the paddle is about supporting wellness through culture and anyone that wants to is welcome to come and leave a message of hope.

Police are still looking for information, and anyone who knows something about Jessica Balczer’s death is asked to please contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233, or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.