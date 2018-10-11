With Halloween only a few weeks away, BC wants to make sure you’re ready to deal with the increase in zombies the night may bring.

PreparedBC has put out a Zombie Preparedness Plan, so you know what to do to make sure your brain isn’t next on the menu.

Outdoorsman and Ski and Board Tech at Local Supply Co., Jordan Young, says in the event of an outbreak he thinks the chances of surviving in Smithers are pretty good because the Town is separated from a lot of other areas.

“I would probably go to Kitimat and got on a boat get off the mainland,” Young says.

The agency outlines five essential zombie preparation tips:

1: Ensure your gas tank is always half full.

2: Have emergency kits for your home, office, and car.

3: Have a plan!

4: Get an emergency kit.

5: Have an out-of-province contact.

In addition to these tips, Young says he would make sure to have a lot of non-perishable food items, and other supplies.

“Have some weapons handy for sure. You never know if your neighbour is going to turn into a zombie before you get away.”

In a survivor’s blog, PreparedBC lays out what the first five days of the outbreak will be.

On Day One, the blog says residents can expect a loss in power and phone connection, but it is important not to panic.

In the epidemic, the page goes onto say the final symptom of infection is an “overwhelming need to eat brains.”

PreparedBC says, “While the chance of the undead knockin’ on your door is slim, we do believe if you’re ready for zombies, you’re ready for a disaster.”