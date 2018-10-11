Bulkley Valley Kinsman is teaming with the Smithers Fire Aid to raise money for people affected by the wildfires.

11th Annual Witches Brew – Spooktacular Soiree for Fire Aid will take place on Saturday 27 at the Dze L K’ant (Dzel-can)Cultural Centre.

Sophie Perodeau with Smithers Fire Aid said that the group thought doing Halloween event and since the community is so close together it made sense to partner with the Kinsman for there annual witches brew.

The Witches Brew is an annual Halloween celebration the Kinsman put one every year.

This year Perodeau says there is going to be a great performance by classical and electronic violinist Kytami as well as fun prizes and a 50/50 draw.

All the money raised is going to be donated to support wildfire victims in Northern BC.

Perodeau says tickets can be purchased for $25 ahead of time or $30 at the door.

Tickets are available at many local businesses like Daddio’s Family Restaurant, The BV Kinsman, Salon 1180, or Cloud 9 Esthetic.