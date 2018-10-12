The next steps following Tuesday night’s pipeline rupture near Prince George have been unveiled by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

The National agency is scheduled to conduct a complete survey of the site where the explosion occurred, 13.5-kilometres north of the City.

Wreckage from the incident is also being transported to an unknown location for more detailed examinations by TSB officials, as well collecting research on the pipeline’s operation and inspection history.

This is the 36-inch wide pipeline adjacent to the 30-inch one, which was deemed fully operational by Enbridge as of Thursday afternoon, but Fortis BC is still encouraging customers to try and conserve as much natural gas as possible until the situation is resolved.

This is also Step Two of a three-step process for TSB; the third phase is put together a confidential report, send it to all corporations and persons involved, and then opportunities to dispute the report will be available.

In a statement, the Board says they consider all representations before releasing the final report to the public.

The investigator-in-charge is Jennifer Philopoulos, who has 15 years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry, joining TSB back in 2015.

RCMP have concluded there are no signs of criminal activity with the explosion and turned over the case to TSB on Thursday.