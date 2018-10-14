A local Telkwa woman is starting a petition to try and a change a law that is close 150 years old.

The Range Act says that if you don’t want cattle coming onto your land or damaging your property you are responsible for fencing them out and paying for damages.

Kaaren Soby is petitioning the Province of British Columbia, saying that the act is outdated and responsibility should not be on the neighbours but rather the farmers to keep their cattle fenced in and to pay for any damages they may cause.

“Wherever there is crown land and grazing leases being given out this problem of escaping cattle occurs over and over again,” says Soby.

She says she has collected stories from friends from all over who have suffered damages because of this problem.

In one case she says cattle nocked down a neighbours fence that was designed to keep them out and destroyed their entire vegetable garden.

“This young couple was left with no food for the winter, this is very serious stuff, and when they confronted the neighbour he laughed at them,” adds Soby.

Soby says that this is not the only story she has heard of a rancher laughing at people trying to get the cost covered for the damage they incurred.

Those wanting to support Soby’s petition can find copies at Mountain Eagle Books, Interior Stationery, and Natures Pantry.