Almost double the amount of pedestrians are injured in crashes from October to January.

That’s according to ICBC, who say that 1,120 pedestrians are hurt in crashes in the winter months, as compared to 640 between May and August. In the North Central Region every year, on average, 86 crashes involve a pedestrian.

This year, they are launching a pedestrian safety campaign with police to try and combat the spike in incidents this time of year. The campaign features radio and online advertising to remind drivers that “you see pedestrians when you really look for them.”

“Distracted driving and failing to yield the right-of-way remain the top contributing factors for drivers in crashes involving pedestrians. These are dangerous driving behaviours that won’t be tolerated by police,” says Chief Constable Neil Dubord, Chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police Safety Committee.

Be a safe pedestrian (ICBC)