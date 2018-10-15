The Topley Community Hall fundraiser to build playground was a big success over the weekend.

Topley Community Hall committee member Tina Hummel says that they managed to raise $3,500 towards their goal.

She says the event was a big success and the kids helped by selling baked goods and helping with the auction.

“All the kids helped all night, they did really well. They are working really hard because they want this,” says Hummel.

Hummel says they have applied for some grants but are waiting to hear back.

As winter approaches, Hummel says the kids will be switching gears to bottle drives and bake sales to try and raise the money.

Starting Tomorrow, October 16, Hummel says there will be an account at the Burns Lake Credit Union where people can make direct donations to the Topley Community Club Playground.

The goal she says is to have the park built by the spring of 2020 but she adds they still need to raise about $40,000.