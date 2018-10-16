There will be pile burnings along Highway 37 near Meziadin Junction, 55 km east of Stewart and 245 km south of Dease Lake.

The burns are part of an attempt to reduce the wildfire risk in the area by getting rid of all the surrounding wood debris.

The exact times of the burns will depend on the weather conditions to try and minimize the amount of smoke created.

All fire bans in the area had been lifted but it’s still important for people to use caution before lighting up.

BC Wildfire Service says that smoke and flames will be visible from Highway 37 and the surrounding area but there will be people onsite monitoring and controlling the burns the whole time.

Unattended campfires or open burning violations can be reported by calling 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.