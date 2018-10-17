Advanced Voting Day for the 2018 Municipal Election in Smithers his happing today at the Town Hall.

The advanced polls are open from 8 AM to 8 PM at the Town Hall, 1027 Aldous Street.

Smithers is one of the only municipalities in the area to hold a second advanced voting day.

“Every year there are people who aren’t able to vote because they find themselves out of Town on election day or they have something going on and they aren’t able to get to the polls so advance voting is a way to make sure you get it done early and skip some of the bigger lines on election day,” says Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach.

A look at who the candidates in Smithers are.

For mayor, incumbent Taylor Bachrach is running against Randy Bell.

There are nine candidates running for Town Council.

. Gladys Atrill Incumbent

. Colin R Bateman

. Lorne F Benson Served prior to 2014

. Phil G Brienesse Incumbent

. Greg M Brown Incumbent

. John A Buikema

. Tim A Sharp None

. Casda Thomas

. Frank M Wray Incumbent

. Ryan M Zapisocki

For the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, The two candidates are incumbent Mark Fisher and Leah Germain.

There are three open seats for School Board Trustee in the Smithers, Glentanna, and Driftwood area.

. Jason Krauskopf

. Susan Bassett

. Frank Farrell (incumbent)

. Elsbeth Fielding

. Regina Saimoto

. Floyd Krishan

This is the last chance for residents to vote before election day, happening this Saturday, October 20.