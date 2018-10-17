Northern BC governments are more than capable of deciding what kind of cannabis retailers and businesses they want to have.

That’s according to provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who also feels confident more non-medical marijuana markets will open in the coming months following today’s legalization.

.@mikefarnworthbc: Talking cannabis regulation in BC as TODAY is legalization day across Canada; says he & his ministry will continue to monitor in-person & online purchases | #CityOfPG #NorthernBC #MarijuanaLegalization pic.twitter.com/DArZZ1dTeM — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) October 17, 2018

He believes challenges with applications will vary, but the legislature is neither dazed or confused.

“We are ready! Many of those stores that have voluntarily closed existing dispensaries having fat me. Locations to become legal stores we were really clear right from the get-go that local communities will have a say and that we’ve always maintained that it was not going to happen overnight.”

Farnworth also claims the BC government’s pricing system is just as competitive as other markets.

With one regulated BC Cannabis Store based in Kamloops, prices start as low as seven dollars-per-gram and consumers can only buy up to 30 grams per visit.

.@mikefarnworthbc: 35 applications that are pending approval in several BC communities; "Unlike other provinces, we were clear that local gov'ts will decide what is in their best interest is" | #CityOfPG #NorthernBC #MarijuanaLegalization — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) October 17, 2018

Farnworth expects a fully functional system in the years to come in attempting to phase out the black market and keep criminal activity in check.

“What we’ve also learnt from other jurisdictions is that people are prepared to pay a premium for knowing that they have a product that they can trust, and have quality insurance of knowing where it was produced knowing exactly what it is.”

In the first hour of its opening, the BC Cannabis Store had more than 1,000 sales.

A website has also been launched by the provincial government on the rules around recreational cannabis.