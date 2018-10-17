Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

An Air Quality Advisory warning is in effect for the Southeast Bulkley Valley The Lakes district including Burns Lake due to a high concentration of fine particulate matter.

Those most at risk are infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce exposure.

Restrictions on open burning are now in effect for the Lakes Timber Supply Area until Friday, October 19 at 9 AM.

The use of wood-stoves is prohibited within the Village of Burns Lake during advisory unless the wood-stove is the only source of heat in a dwelling.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

Real-time air quality information can be found on the government of British Columbia’s website.