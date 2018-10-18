Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

As of 9:32 AM the Air Quality Advisory for the Southeast Bulkley Valley and The Lakes district including Burns Lake has ended.

Restrictions on open burning are still in effect for the Lakes Timber Supply Area until Friday, October 19 at 9 AM.

Those most at risk during the advisory were are infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Residents were advised to stay indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce exposure.

Real-time air quality information can be found on the government of British Columbia’s website.