For the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, the weather is not going to be too bad heading into the weekend.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon says, “today we have some clouds and a slight chance of showers throughout the day and into the night.”

Today we are looking at a high of 12 degrees and then tonight a low 0.

He says Saturday looks pretty good again with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 degrees and a low of -1.

Adding that, “we will continue to see some clouds and sun throughout the weekend.”

“Similar temperatures with highs around 9 to 10 degrees and lows hovering around 0 for Sunday Monday, and into Tuesday as well,” says Sekhon.

Moving into Monday Sekhon says, “the pattern starts to shift introducing a slight chance of showers however the most significant chance of showers will come on Wednesday night.”

Earlier this week on Wednesday, October 17 Burns Lake had a record high of 18 degrees; the previous record was 16.2 degrees from 1981.