If you are looking for something to do tonight, the miss judged semi-annual beauty pageant is kicking off with a contestant meet and great at the Bulkley Valley Brewery.

Executive Administrator at Domestic Peace, Arika Owen says all the money will go towards supporting counselling program for men who are violent or are experiencing a crisis in their lives.

“We are a domestic violence nonprofit so our focus is supporting women and children, but we feel an important way of doing that is supporting men as well and supporting them in being healthy in their relationships and their communities by being good husbands and good fathers,” said Owens.

Starting at 7 pm contestants will be in full dress and makeup collecting pledges to support the cause.

There will also be a chance for people to put makeup on the men competing.

For that who can’t make the event tonight, Owens said there would be another meet and greet on November 3 at Don Cherry’s Sports Grill on karaoke night.

She added that there might even be some waxing done at the second event to raise money.