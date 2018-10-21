In Smithers Incumbent Taylor Bachrach was re-elected for his third term as mayor.

Bachrach won against Randy Bell with over 60 per cent of the votes.

Bachrach said he is delighted and it feels really good to be re-elected.

“I am looking forward to sitting down with the new council and talking about what they think we can do in the next four years and what the priorities are, ” said Bachrach.

Three incumbent councillors were re-elected for half of the six open council seats.

Town Councillors

Casda Thomas

Frank Wray Incumbent

Gladys Atrill Incumbent

Lorne Benson Served before 2014

Greg Brown Incumbent

John Buikema

Incumbent Phil Brienesse was the only councillor not to get re-elected, losing by only 76 votes.

According to Civic info BC, less than 50 percent of eligible voters voted in the Smithers municipal election.

In neighbouring Telkwa, former councillor, Bradley Layton won the mayoral race with 74.6 per cent of the votes in his favour against John McDivitt.