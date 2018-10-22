The Village of Hazleton has a new mayor for the first time in 42 years.

Dennis Sterritt won by 62 per cent of the vote against incumbent Alice Maitland.

Maitland first entered office in 1967 and up until the Saturday nights election had served as mayor for 42 years.

For Village Council two of the three incumbents running for re-election were voted back in.

Jody Tetreau 74 Votes

Julie Maitland 73 Votes

Buddy Smith Incumbent 67 Votes

Wendy Blackstock Incumbent 65 Votes

Voter Turnout was not that high with only 25 per cent of voters in Hazleton coming out to cast their ballot.

Neither Sterrit or Maitland responded at the time of this publication.