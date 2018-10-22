The Canada Post rotating strikes began today in Victoria but Smithers Union representative for postal workers says the strike will not affect residents.

President for local postal workers union Eileen James “its to let Canada Post know we want them to sit down and be serious. Mail will continue to follow, there will be the odd place that will stop for a day.”

James says they will only get notice twelve hours beforehand if it happens in Smithers.

She adds that the strike will not affect the delivery of residents BC Referendum packages or cannabis deliveries since its legalization.

She says the goal of the strike is getting better working conditions not to affect residents.

“We are after job security, we want safe working conditions and no forced overtime, we are looking for good working conditions and job security,” she said.