Equal Voice running Daughters of the Vote initiative in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill & learning about politics | Equal Voice/Facebook

Equal Voice is looking for 338 young women to take over Parliament Hill.

Daughters of the Vote is running for the second time in April 2019 when each federal riding across the country will be represented by a woman between the ages of 18 and 23.

Applications are now open with the deadline set for November 22nd, and this includes the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding.

Spokesperson Nancy Peckford says the delegates will hear from elected officials and party leaders.

She says they will also get a chance to meet their own MPs and hear from other organizations, including the private sector partners who make Daughters of the Vote possible.

Peckford says the three-day program provides a political orientation like none other. The purpose is to get more women involved in politics. Women make up just over a quarter of the House of Commons.

Peckford says it’s a great way to understand both leadership and how you can get involved in the political process to advance some of the concerns you may have in your own community as a young woman.

Most of the costs to participate in the program are covered thanks to partnerships; Peckford says it’s important to make it ‘barrier-free.’

For more information or to apply, you can click here.

– with files from Jennifer Westendorp, My Kemptville Now