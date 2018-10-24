Tourism Witset is holding a forum to get the communities ideas on how they want to grow the town’s industry.

Executive Director for Witset First Nation, Lucy Gagnon says they are looking for ways to develop the local economy.

She says Witset has the RV Park, but they are looking for more ways to generate revenue like hiking trails or opening up a restaurant along the highway.

“We are trying to attract tourists here and keep them for a while,” said Gagnon.

The forum will take place tonight at the Centennial Hall in WItset from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Gagnon says the community has been working with a consultant form Cadence Strategies on the best ways to move Witset tourism forward.

She says they are hoping for a lot of community members to come out and share ideas.