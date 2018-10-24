Today is the first day of Dwight Magee’s art show The Passionate Ink.

The show features photos of nude men and women of all ages, shapes, and sizes with tattoos.

“It makes you think when you look at landscape photos you do not really question beyond the initial image,” said Manager for the Smithers Art Gallery, Kristin Charleton.

Charleton said the photos are part of a collection of over 80 photos that have been on display n Terrace and Kitimat.

The artists will be at the gallery for a talk starting at 1 PM on Saturday.

Charleton said the show is different from what the gallery usually shows, but she hopes it will bring different people into the gallery.

The portraits she said are very tasteful adding that you would see more skin watching Survivor then you do in this art show.

There is also a smaller show of ink drawings by James Van der Meulen called Freehand Oddities.