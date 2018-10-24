More Mayors are winning re-election in the Bulkley Valley Lakes Region than in other parts of the province.

The Union of BC Municipalities is reporting a high turnover in Mayors in the recent elections.

According to UBCM, 45 per cent of communities in the province changed mayors.

In the Bulkley Valley, five of the seven Mayors elected in these elections were re-elected.

In comparison to UBCM statistics, re-election rates are over 25 per cent higher in the Bulkley Valley.

Both the District of Houston and the Village of Granisle mayors ran unopposed in this more recent election.

More details on the 2018 Municipal election can be found on CivicInfoBC.