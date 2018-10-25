The Burns Lake Food Bank announced a new partnership with The Burns Lake Library for a community garden project.

Lakes District Food Bank Coordinator, Candice Little says the partnership will give the garden more funding and allow them to run more workshops for the community.

“We are hoping this shared garden will be a sharing community garden. It is not just intended to feed the food bank it is for the whole community,” said Little.

There will be two different workshops; one to teach people how to grow seeds and plant them and then the other to learn how to plant the seeds in the food bank’s garden.

Little says there are no restriction on who can come to participate in the workshops.

The food bank received funding and community donations earlier this year to lay the groundwork for planting next spring.

Food Banks Canada has given the food bank $10, 000 for the garden in addition to what little said was $30, 000 in in-kind donations in equipment and labor in addition to grants the library has received.