The bleeding continues today in Toronto and New York.

The TSX and the Dow Jones are following the lead of global stocks from this morning and seeing sell-offs. This comes just two days after each had its worst trading day in years.

The selling appears to be, at least in part, investor reaction to big name American companies like Amazon and Alphabet coming in with lower than expected earnings reports. The TSX is down 119 points to 14,804, while the Dow Jones has sunk 344 points to 24,640. The losses are just adding to what was already an ugly week for the markets.

At press time oil is down 11 cents to $67.22 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $10.60 to $1,243 an ounce, and the loonie is down a third of a cent to 76.23 cents U.S.