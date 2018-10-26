A weather advisory is in effect for the Bulkley Valley northwest including Smithers and southeast including Burns Lake.

Southwesterly winds are gusting upwards of 80 km an hour due to a strong storm coming from the coast near Prince Rupert this morning.

Environment Canada Meteorologists Matt MacDonald advises residents to watch out for potential fly debris.

MacDonald says there could also be possible power outages if the winds cause any trees to go down.

The system is expected to die down come the afternoon as it makes its way to the BC Peace River region later tonight.

Information on what to do and how to prepare for a power outage can be found on the BC Hydro website.