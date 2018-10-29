In court today, both counsels for the defendant and the prosecution said that a deal is in the works in the case of Luke Strimbold.

The purpose of the hearing in Smithers, today was to set a trial date for the case.

The judge agreed to hold off setting a date until December 3, due to the special prosecutor Leonard Doust being unavailable because of a hospitalization and a deal currently being in the works.

Both the defence and prosecution agreed that December 3 they would have either resolved the issue or be prepared to set a trial date.

No further information is available on the nature or conditions of the deal.

Strimbold is facing 29 counts of sexual-related charges against minors.

The charges involve six boys, all between the ages of 13 to 15-years-old.

According to the prosecution, the alleged assaults took place between 2010 to 2017 and often took place when the boys were asleep, and alcohol had been consumed.

Strimbold was mayor of the Village of Burns Lake from 2011 to 2016. At the time of his election, he was the youngest person ever to be elected as mayor in B.C.