Residents in the Bulkley Valley reported seeing snow over the weekend.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan said that there was not a tone of snow over the weekend but still some.

He said Granisle Highway north of Topley received a few centimetres over the weekend.

“Not surprising to have some reports but it does not look like it stuck too long,” said Castellan.

Castellan said there is a noticeable fresh coat of snow on Hudsons Bay Mountain and around Lake Kathlyn in Smithers.

Moving into Halloween, Castellan said there could be snow for Tuesday night and into Wednesday adding that those will probably be wet flurries.

The area won’t get any long-lasting snow until the end of the week said Castellan adding that there is snow predicted from Thursday all the way into the weekend.