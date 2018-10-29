Plaza Parkade at 5th Avenue and Queensway Street | Photo provided by the City of PG

Downtown Prince George is going to getting a bit more colourful this week.

A Smither’s artist named Facundo Gastiazoro is in the final stages of installing a mural on the northeast alcove of the Plaza Parkade at 5th Avenue and Queensway Street. He was chosen from a group of applicants earlier this year.

The mural is sponsored by the BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB), a non-profit association of more than 360 members, and is meant as a gift to Prince George to mark the BCNREB’s 50th anniversary.

“It’s really just to help beautify the city and make it more fun,” said Leah Mayor.

“It’ll be a lot more fun driving home from work downtown and getting to see something beautiful on that wall.”

The mural is expected to be up on Wednesday this week.