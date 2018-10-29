People at the 11th Annual Witches Brew in Smithers on October 27 | Photo Courtesy of Micheala Dodds

The 11th Annual Witches Brew was a sold out event on Saturday night.

Sophie Perodeau with Smithers Fire Aid said the event was a great success, selling all 250 tickets.

The highlight for the night she said was classical and electronic violinist Kytami adding “she gave a super fantastic performance and was super involved with the crowds.”

In addition to the talent, Perodeau says there were some great prizes for the best costumes.

A man dressed as Voldemort won a flight and two-night stay in a beach house in Kelowna, valued at $2,500.

The event is still adding up the total for the night, but the two groups are splitting the proceeds.

Perodeau says Smithers Fire Aid will be donating the money directly to the Tahltan First Nation who lost many homes in the Telegraph Creek Fire this past summer.

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen are donating their portion to help those with cystic fibrosis.

“The event is very grateful to the community to all of their donations and to all who attended,” said Perodeau.