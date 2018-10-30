SD 54 School Board Office | Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected School Board Trustees for district 54 is this afternoon.

The ceremony takes place at 4:30 pm at the School Board office at 1235 Montreal St, Smithers.

Secretary-Treasurer, Dave Marjerm say the ceremony will only last about 15 minutes.

He adds that trustees play a vital role being public representatives and setting policy.

There are seven school board positions for the four zones in the Bulkley Valley.

Lake Kathlyn / Evelyn / Moricetown – Zone 1

. Ann P Michell



Smithers / Glentanna / Driftwood – Zone 2

. Jason Krauskopf

. Floyd H Krishan

. Frank P Farrell



Telkwa Quick – Zone 3

. Edward J Quinlan

Houston – Zone 4

. Leslie Kearns

. Jennifer Williams

There are only three new school board Trustees with four incumbents re-elected.

All trustees except those in zone two ran unopposed in the recent October 20th election.