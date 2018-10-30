The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected School Board Trustees for district 54 is this afternoon.
The ceremony takes place at 4:30 pm at the School Board office at 1235 Montreal St, Smithers.
Secretary-Treasurer, Dave Marjerm say the ceremony will only last about 15 minutes.
He adds that trustees play a vital role being public representatives and setting policy.
There are seven school board positions for the four zones in the Bulkley Valley.
Lake Kathlyn / Evelyn / Moricetown – Zone 1
. Ann P Michell
Smithers / Glentanna / Driftwood – Zone 2
. Jason Krauskopf
. Floyd H Krishan
. Frank P Farrell
Telkwa Quick – Zone 3
. Edward J Quinlan
Houston – Zone 4
. Leslie Kearns
. Jennifer Williams
There are only three new school board Trustees with four incumbents re-elected.
All trustees except those in zone two ran unopposed in the recent October 20th election.