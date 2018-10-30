The Smithers Curing Club is getting ready to open its doors again.

On October 31st the league is inviting people to come out and trick or treat at the curling club and celebrate the reopening.

Secretary for Smithers Curling Club, Gary Keyes said this is an opportunity for people to sign up for a team to see if they want to try curling.

The rink was shut down for repairs last year after three workers lost their lives in Fernie BC when there was an ammonia leak in the Fernie arena.

Keyes said WorkSafeBC launched inspections into all ammonia refrigeration plants and found that the club needed to make some updates.

The club is not the only arena to have to make updates due to the Fernie accident.

The Houston Area was also temporarily closed for renovations at WorkSafeBC inspected their ice cooling system.

Keyes says the updates to the club included installation of an emergency wash station and new ammonia sensors.

Adding that the club was able to do the over $70, 000 in repairs thanks to a grant from the Regional District.

“This ensures we have a much safer club and this ensures that the club will be in operation,” said Keyes.