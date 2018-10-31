Greyhound has left the station in BC leaving many people in Prince George and across the north wondering what’s next for public transportation.

The departure issues a stark reminder to northern residents as well as a possible blessing in disguise at the same time according to BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee.

“It just demonstrates once again, rural areas are undeserved in terms of essential services such as transportation, it’s disappointing but at the same time, it may open opportunities for the private sector to fill that gap.”

However, Teegee is pleased with the early success of alternative services like BC Bus North, Northern Health’s Connection buses as well as the Highway 16 program undertaken by BC Transit.

While all three groups have done a good job up to this point in filling the gap, Teegee says more needs to be done between the public and private sectors to wipe out the issue.

“Even though that there is a temporary fix, there needs to be more of a permanent fix where it is the combination of private and government sectors that fill the need for safe transportation.”

The shuttle service along the Highway of Tears has been well utilized over the past year, reducing the risk of Indigenous women hitchhiking along Highway 16.

“The shuttle service that has been in place for well over a year has seen a good response along the Highway of 16 and it already demonstrates that the service is needed and perhaps it needs to increase.”

“I think at the same time too, it needs to be better understood what can best serve the small towns up here in the north. The BC Bus North service is a good stop gap I suppose that needs to increase.”

Another Greyhound replacement looking to get off the ground is the Merritt Shuttle Bus Service which plans to launch in mid-to-late November with routes including Merritt to Prince George and Prince George to Langley.

Earlier this week, the province announced it is working with the private sector and the Passenger Transportation Board to cover 83% of routes, while still looking to fill the remaining 17%.