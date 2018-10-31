Northern Health is celebrating Canadian Patient Safety Week with a campaign called “Not All Meds Get Along.”

The week, which runs from Oct. 29th to Nov. 2nd, aims at raising awareness of patient safety and prompts health-care professionals and patients to consider medication reviews.

According to Northern Health (NH), medication errors can result in severe harm, disability or even death. They are encouraging patients and health-care professionals to start a conversation using the 5 Questions to Ask About Your Medications when talking about medication safety issues.

Patients should keep medication records up to date. Remember to include drug allergies, vitamins and minerals, herbal/natural products, and all medications including non-prescription products. Ask your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist to review all your medications to see if any can be safely stopped or reduced.

Take the Medication Safety quiz to test your knowledge at www.asklistentalk.ca.