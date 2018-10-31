Enbridge has announced the successful completion of repairs on a section of pipeline that exploded earlier this month.

Following what they call a “comprehensive integrity assessment”, Enbridge expects to begin safely returning the 36” pipeline to service within the next 48 hours. A second, 30” pipeline was returned to service on Oct.11th.

They will be gradually increasing flows of natural gas through the repaired segment until it reaches 80% of the normal operating pressure.

Enbridge says they are still working with Transportation Safety Board in their ongoing investigation on the cause of the incident.