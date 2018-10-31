A local snowboarder from Witset is the subject of a mini-documentary about her connection to the mountain.

The mini-doc is part of 7 part series by Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort and Telus about people who make the mountains in Whistler home.

The doc, Choose To Be Awakened is about Chelsie McCutcheon and her life journey and how she used snowboarding to make a positive change in her life and the lives of others.

“My parents came from nothing, but they were determined for me to break the cycle and my lifetime revolved around a career in skiing and snowboarding,” said McCutcheon.

Growing up in Witset McCutcheon says she grew up skiing and snowboarding on Hudsons Bay Mountain and from that she was able to become a snowboarding teacher.

Eventually moving to Whistler where she lives now with her family, McCutcheon says she was able to break the cycle of poverty through snowboarding.

Having an 18-year career on the mountain, McCutcheon shares her passion and connection to the mountain with her two kids who both started snowboarding at 18-month-old.

Both her son Cullan, 11-years-old and daughter, Kaida 6-years-old are members of the First Nations Snowboard Team and call the mountain home.