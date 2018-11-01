Investors are getting a better risk appetite to start of November as the markets recover from an October bust. The TSX is gaining 70 points to 15,098 thanks primarily to growth in gold prices. The precious metal is up 16 dollars to 1,231.

Across the border, the Dow is slowly getting boosted from multiple sectors as fresh attitudes take over. The Wall Street index is up 24 points to 25,140.

Investors will be looking to Apple after the close today as the tech giant releases its quarterly report. The price of crude continues to fall as production spikes across the globe, more than offsetting expected losses from Iran’s upcoming sanctions. US crude is down to 64-83 a barrel.