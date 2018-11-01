There is a snowfall warning in effect for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The heavy snowfall is expected to last throughout the morning.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon there is a predicted 10 cm of snowfall within 12 hours.

Sekhon says Environment Canada is expecting the snow to turn more into rain early in the afternoon.

“It may not turn all the way to rain especially because there are variations throughout the regions, but we are already seeing a mix of rain and snow in Smithers.”

Temperatures are around 0 degrees said Sekhon, but residents can expect them to go up to about 3 degrees in the afternoon.

Sekhon says most of the snowfall has past but “drivers should still be careful of the driving conditions. You may see changing conditions especially with the temperature hovering around zero and visibility could be fluctuating.”