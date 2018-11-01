Starting today, Northern BC drivers who speed excessively, drive while impaired or are distracted will be lighter in the wallet the next time they renew their license.

High-risk drivers will be paying up to 20% more through the Driver Risk Premium or Driver Penalty Point Programs.

BC saw a record 350,000 accidents last year with over 66-thousand motorists already paying one of these fines, that needs to change according to Attorney General David Eby.

“When we’re told the half of the number of accidents that lead to fatalities or serious injuries are linked to these kinds of behaviors sends a message that we need to do a little bit better and to tell those in our lives that we are in contact with that they know might be vulnerable to driving like this that they need to shape up because they are significant changes coming.”

Penalty Point premiums are increasing to $210 for four points and under $29,000 for 50 or more points.

Eby says if you choose not to pay the penalty, there is a less popular alternative available.

“You can do one of two things, you can either pay the fine and get to renew your license or you can voluntarily give up your license and if you do that, you don’t have to pay the fine and you get your license back after a predetermined time based on the amount of reckless driving you’ve engaged in.”

“The goal of this shift is to better recognize and increase the differential between the best drivers and the worst drivers. I can get letters at my office from people saying I have a really good driving record and I’m paying the same insurance as someone I know who was more at-fault accidents and tickets, so-on.”

Penalties will spike once again by 20% in 2019, to keep in line with previous increases in basic premiums.

Based on those increases, ICBC expects to collect $26 million next year, $32 million in 2020 and, $36 million in 2021.

“When you renew your license it’s going to impact you for three years. We are really trying to send the message to drivers that this kind of behavior is killing people and is driving a huge number of accidents on BC roads last year, 960 a day and police say almost half of those occurred on the types of things that were mentioned in these fee increases.”