Out of Hand co-operative Christmas gift shop in Smithers items. | Photo Courtesy of Sawyer Bogdan

Local artists are coming together for their fourth annual Christmas co-operative.

Opening Day for the Out of Hand co-operative is this Saturday, November 3, from 10 am to 5 PM at 1185 MAIN ST.

Organizer of the co-operative Lyn Nugent (new-gent) says the project started over four years ago as a way to help local artists and has developed into an annual shop that this year has 35 different artisans.

“It is a constant conversation between crafters, farmers and local people who make things that it is tough to market. Your so busy making things and the overhead is very expensive to have a storefront,” said Nugent

The artists split the cost of the space by paying based on the amount of space they need.

Nugent says the “variety of items offered is truly amazing,” with glass work, chocolate, and quilting to name a few,

“We make sure everyone stuff is really good quality. We consider its a fine arts store, but it is not necessary expensive which is what people sometimes think when they hear fine art,” said Nugent.

The shop is run purely by volunteers, and Nugent says this year they will stay open until Christmas Eve.