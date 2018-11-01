There is a public meeting tonight to go over the design plan for the Replacement of the Walnut Park Elementary School in Smithers.

The meeting will update residents on site development and plans as well as a chance to see the design of the school.

The meeting starts at 6 pm tonight at the School board office at 1235 Montreal St.

The announcement of the new school was made back in Spring.

There will be space for approximately 440 students to attend.

The project is estimated to cost $28.5-million and will include a new two-story building

A press release from the province said, “the new school will have open and collaborative learning spaces, and will be built to highly efficient Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.”

Currently, the plan is to build the new school right beside the old one so students will still have a place to study until the new one is built.

After the new school is open, the existing building will be demolished.