The snow may be going away for the weekend but that Bulkley Valley is not out of the woods yet.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan says “We are now dealing with the third Pacific storm in a row over the last three and a half days. ”

He says the area can expect between 5 to 10 mm of rain depending on where the storm crosses the mountain.

The storm is expected to hit the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District midday Saturday and last into the evening.

Castellan says the storm is expected to taper off come Sunday and residents should see the sun.

Throughout this weekend, Castellan says the Bulkley Valley will have above average temperatures with daytime highs between 6 to 7 degrees.

Moving into next week he says Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday it will be sunnier disposition but highs of only around 2 degrees.