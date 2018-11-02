The Canfor Sawmill in Houston is cutting workers shifts until negotiations on a new contract with the Local 1-20-17 United Steelworkers Union are complete.

Workers at the Houston sawmill said that Canfor was cutting their hours in addition to shutting down operations all of next week.

One worker said it is in retaliation to the employees refusing to work overtime until the negotiations finish.

Also, workers said the mill will be closed every Friday leading up to Christmas and then the entire week of Christmas as well.

“Being out of work with no pay for a week and then three-day work weeks after that makes it difficult for anyone trying to support a family,” said a spouse of one of the workers.

Adding “groceries and gas are not getting cheap and I am worried about how our family is going to afford it.”