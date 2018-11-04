A local girl from Smithers has been chosen to be a part of the 2018 Canada West Women’s Soccer All Rookies Team.

Chantal Gammie is a first-year student at Thompson Rivers University, on a soccer scholarship studying art.

She was selected as one of 11 girls to receive this honour in western Canada.

Her coach, Kelly Shantz says there were several rounds to the selection process, first with the coaches from British Columbia and then all of the 16 major universities in the western conference.

“As a smaller school and a smaller centre sometimes we struggle to get recognition from the schools that see each other a lot in the big cities so for Chantal to make the cut and receive the recognition of the other coaches its pretty amazing, she had a tremendous year and should be really proud, she has done very well.”

According to a post on the Thompson Rivers University women’s soccer page, Gammie is the first women’s soccer player from her school to make the Canada West all-star team.

Gammie has been playing soccer since she was 7-years-old and says the things she like most about the game are the athleticism it takes and the teamwork.

“I could not have done it without my team because its team sport and everyone helps out,” said Gammie.