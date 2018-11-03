Prince George native Cory Nowell represented Canada at this year’s Invictus Games. He competed in cycling, indoor rowing, and wheelchair basketball.

Injured and sick armed service members and veterans compete at the Games as a means of healing. Gaining inspiration from his friend who had competed in the last Invictus Games, Nowell applied to be a part of it too. Despite living able-bodied and with PTSD, Nowell did not feel he deserved to go when first selected.

“I was numbed. Immediately I was just overwhelmed and ecstatic but then I went into a mindset of I’m a fraud and I don’t deserve this,” he continued to say he almost had to fake it when training started but eventually accepted his position, adding the feeling was once in a lifetime.

“The experience was just phenomenal, it was mind-numbing. When we first got there the whole atmosphere and the crowds at every one of the events was electrifying.”

Nowell said while he loved competing, the most fun he had came from cheering on teammates.

Despite not quite reaching his goal for rowing and not medaling in any sport, he still felt good and is proud of what he accomplished. One of these accomplishments came in the form of an ‘Invictus moment’, which occurred during a cycling event. After falling behind the pack and eventually catching up with three other riders, including one fellow Canadian, Nowell said that was when the moment happened.

“The four of us were fighting towards the finish line and we realized there was no way we would catch the pack. So we all decided we would cross the finish line together. Instead of fighting each other for positioning on the scoreboard, when it got right down to it we were just hand on shoulder and crossed the finish line altogether at the same time.”

Nowell is currently stationed in New Brunswick as a Warrant Officer. He said the games has changed him for the better and has even continued with some sports, adding through social media, he had made some lifelong friends through the event. He encourages anyone eligible to compete to apply and hopes his message and experience can help someone in need.

“I just want to be a voice for Invictus and anyway to reach out to find someone that needs inspiration or motivation, that’s part of our responsibility.”

WATCH:

– Video courtesy Veterans Affairs Canada